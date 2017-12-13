The Hempstead Town Board voted Tuesday to appoint 15 people to several boards and commissions.

The appointments, which include reappointments to the Zoning Board of Appeals, were made during outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino’s final meeting on the town board. Some of the positions have specific terms, while others serve at the pleasure of the town board, according to copies of the resolutions.

“Santino’s overtly political eleventh hour appointments severely undermine the people’s desire for a new direction in the Town of Hempstead,” Superisor-elect Laura Gillen said in a statement Wednesday. “Our new administration is exploring all of their options to see what recourse is available.”

The board voted to appoint four to the town’s Industrial Development Agency and its Local Development Corporation, which have lacked a quorum since Nov. 24 following the resignations of three members — including chairman Arthur Nastre — and the death of another. The new members, who serve at the pleasure of the town board, are James Marsh, Anthony La Rocco, Richard De Brosse and John Ardito, the resolutions stated.

Councilman Ed Ambrosino recused himself from the vote. He did not give a reason for recusing.

Nastre, who stepped down last month as chairman of the IDA after a year, was appointed to the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday through Dec. 31, 2021, according to the resolutions. The town board had appointed Gennaro Cesarano to the commission last month.

The board also voted Tuesday to install three people to the Board of Ethics: Kuldeap Prasad, John Ryan and Anthony Errera. Their terms were not set in the resolutions. Ryan is an attorney for the town’s IDA and the county’s Board of Elections.

Joseph Pellegrini, David Weiss, John Ragano and Kimberly Perry were reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Joann Ruth Adams was also added to the board. They were also installed to the town’s Planning Board. Their terms end between Dec. 31, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022

Sheldon Shrenkel is now a member of the town’s Housing Authority through Dec. 31, 2021, following the board’s vote on Tuesday. Christopher Krull was appointed to the Examining Board of Plumbers, and his tenure is at the pleasure of the town board.

Town officials did not immediately have information Wednesday as to potential salaries or stipends for the positions.