The Hempstead Town Board voted 6-1 to repeal its controversial free-air law Tuesday after a symbolic, unenforceable vote last month in the face of a lawsuit from a group of service station owners.

The free-air law had required service stations to provide free air to drivers inflating tires. The town was in settlement talks with the service station owners who sued claiming the law would hurt business and cause undue expenses to replace coin-operated air machines.

Air machine providers and gas station retailers spoke Tuesday against the law before it was repealed.

The lawsuit’s settlement will go forward now that the law has been repealed, officials said. Town Supervisor Laura Gillen called the Hempstead’s legal fees “obscene” and said she hoped to save both parties money by settling the lawsuit.

Councilman Anthony D’Esposito said he wasn’t comfortable with the wording of the repeal and voted against it.

The town board is also to vote Tuesday on $14.7 million in bonds for capital projects and rescinding legal payments for Gillen in her lawsuit against the town.

Tuesday’s bond resolutions include nearly $2.3 million in improvements to town parks, such as in Lido Beach and Camp Anchor. Other bonds include $300,000 for reviving the town’s water testing laboratory in Point Lookout, $476,300 for bulletproof vests, $1.5 million in highway vehicles and $1.2 million in LED lighting,

The town plans to borrow $214.7 million more for other capital projects staggered through 2022 that was adopted by the town board in May.

Town board members also plan to extend a moratorium passed in November 2016 on building homes on the Woodmere Club golf course while the town considers creating a special golf course zoning district or explores the feasibility of acquiring the golf course to limit development.

The owners of the Woodmere Club have sued the town, claiming the town is blocking its plans to close the golf course by 2022 and build homes on the property.

Town board members will also vote on a resolution that could rescind the town’s coverage of Gillen’s attorney fees in her lawsuit against the other six board members for approving a portion of 192 promotions and transfers of town staff and a no-layoff provision in the union contract.

The agenda was publicly released Thursday after Gillen said she removed a resolution to award up to $800,000 in bonuses and raises for the town's administrative union employees.

Union officials said the resolution was for a cost-of-living increase for 10 percent of the union, but Gillen said the scheduled salary schedule was illegal because she was not consulted as the town's chief financial officer.

The board could still bring the proposal up for a vote with an emergency handup resolution.