The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday night tabled a vote on hiring an auditor of the town building department, despite the objections of Supervisor Laura Gillen, who said the audit could help make the department more efficient.

Board members expressed concern about the job not going to the lowest bidder, and said the town’s compliance officer should review the matter before they award the contract.

The board voted 5-1 to delay a vote on the contract until its Feb. 26 meeting, at the earliest. Councilman Bruce Blakeman was absent.

Around a dozen residents spoke in favor of the audit at the meeting, saying the building department is slow to process permit applications and has left property owners in the dark about the extent of damage to their homes caused by superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Gillen has said the audit could identify ways to reduce long wait times for permits and make property information more readily available to residents — especially those whose homes were damaged in Sandy.

The contract was to go to Manhattan-based FTI consulting, whose proposal for the job included a $155,000 fee, plus an additional $70 to $275 per hour.

A proposal by another bidder on the project included only a $39,400 fee and an additional $110 per hour.

Republican council members, who hold a majority on the board, questioned why the contract would not go to the lowest bidder.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gillen, a Democrat, said the proposals were “thoroughly vetted” by officials from the town attorney’s office, her office, and the building department.