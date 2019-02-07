Former Floral Park Mayor Thomas Tweedy, a Republican, announced his bid to run on the Democratic ticket to replace indicted councilman Ed Ambrosino on the Hempstead Town Board.

Tweedy said in a Thursday news conference he is running in the town's 2nd District for the seat held by Ambrosino, who is facing a federal indictment on tax evasion and wire fraud charges. Ambrosino has pleaded not guilty and is in the final year of his term.

Nassau County Republican Party leaders said they will not back Ambrosino for the seat in the November election, but have not named a candidate. Tweedy said he does not know who he is running against.

“Right now, he [Ambrosino] assumes the presumption of innocence and I look forward to running against Mr. Ambrosino,” Tweedy said.

He was encouraged to run on the Democratic ticket after the town board and former Republican supervisor approved 192 transfers and promotions last year, Tweedy said.

“The Republican Town Board voted to punch a huge hole in future budgets,” Tweedy said. “The party of Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt has become a morass of patronage, nepotism and cronyism.”

Tweedy said he would work with Democratic Supervisor Laura Gillen to pass her agenda to restore integrity.

“The 2nd District deserves to be served by someone with honor and integrity and not afraid to challenge status quo,” Gillen said. “Mayor Tweedy is bucking his own party and bucking the Republican machine and ties of cronyism."

Nassau Republican Committee spokesman Mike Deery issued a statement saying Ambrosino would not be a GOP candidate for public office this year.

"At the same time, the Republican Committee is disappointed and shocked that former Republican Mayor Thomas Tweedy would join the tax-hiking Gillen / Curran team in his bid for Hempstead Town Council," Deery wrote, referring to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat.