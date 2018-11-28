Hempstead Town Board members voted Tuesday to hire a former town comptroller to serve next year as a financial consultant for board members.

The board voted 6-1, with Town Supervisor Laura Gillen dissenting, to pay John A. Mastromarino a $50,000 annual salary to work as a consultant for the five Republican majority members and Democratic Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby.

Town Board members said during Tuesday's meeting they needed a financial consultant for budgeting decisions and strategy independent of Gillen and town comptroller Kevin Conroy, who reports to the supervisor and helps draft the annual budget.

Councilman Bruce Blakeman said a consultant was needed to help board members in what is their first time working with a Democratic supervisor.

“This is a very robust process and an exchange of ideas and want to be forthright and have open discussions,” Blakeman said.

Gillen called the hiring a waste of taxpayer money and a violation of the town’s contracting policy that requires a request for qualifications for salaries exceeding $10,000.

“There shouldn’t be secret private meetings,” Gillen said. “This should be an open, deliberate process and we should have discussions.”

Mastromarino is a certified public accountant with an office in Valley Stream. He served as Hempstead Town comptroller from 1994 to 2010. Earlier this fall, he helped the Republican-controlled town board craft a 2019 budget proposal, which split from the spending plan Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen had already proposed.