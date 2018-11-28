TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead Town Board hires former comptroller as financial consultant

The board voted 6-1, with Supervisor Laura Gillen dissenting to pay John A. Mastromarino a $50,000 annual salary to work as a consultant for the five Republican majority members and Democratic Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen speaks during

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen speaks during the town board meeting on May 8, 2018 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury and Jesse Coburn john.asbury@newsday.com, jesse.coburn@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
 Hempstead Town Board members voted Tuesday to hire a former town comptroller to serve next year as a financial consultant for board members.

The board voted 6-1, with Town Supervisor Laura Gillen dissenting, to pay John A. Mastromarino a $50,000 annual salary to work as a consultant for the five Republican majority members and Democratic Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby.

Town Board members said during Tuesday's meeting they needed a financial consultant for budgeting decisions and strategy independent of Gillen and town comptroller Kevin Conroy, who reports to the supervisor and helps draft the annual budget.

Councilman Bruce Blakeman said a consultant was needed to help board members in what is their first time working with a Democratic supervisor.

“This is a very robust process and an exchange of ideas and want to be forthright and have open discussions,” Blakeman said.

Gillen called the hiring a waste of taxpayer money and a violation of the town’s contracting policy that requires a request for qualifications for salaries exceeding $10,000.

“There shouldn’t be secret private meetings,” Gillen said. “This should be an open, deliberate process and we should have discussions.”

Mastromarino is a certified public accountant with an office in Valley Stream. He served as Hempstead Town comptroller from 1994 to 2010. Earlier this fall, he helped the Republican-controlled town board craft a 2019 budget proposal, which split from the spending plan Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen had already proposed.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

