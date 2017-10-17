A Hempstead Town Board meeting on the proposed 2018 budget ended in shouting from the dais Tuesday afternoon after four town board members walked out while their colleagues were still speaking.

Supervisor Anthony Santino, Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby and councilmen Dennis Dunne Sr. and Anthony D’Esposito voted to adjourn the hearing — the first of two on Tuesday about the budget — and left as Councilman Bruce Blakeman was trying to ask questions about the budget.

At the 2:30 p.m. meeting, Santino had overruled a request from Blakeman, who wanted to ask Town Comptroller Kevin Conroy about the budget before the public spoke.

Residents asked about specific line items in the budget, many about the town’s animal shelter. The proposed budget includes a 1.9 percent tax hike, which is about $20 per homeowner.

At one point, Blakeman made a motion to allow residents to speak again after town board members had their turn. But Town Attorney Joe Ra said that motion was out of order and residents were only allowed to speak once on Tuesday. The town clerk called the roll to adjourn the meeting until 7 p.m., when public hearings on the proposed budget and mass mailers legislation will take place. That bill, sponsored by Blakeman and King Sweeney, is aimed at restricting elected officials from sending out publicly financed mass mailers ahead of election season.

Santino, Dunne, D’Esposito and Goosby voted to adjourn the meeting, then left amid shouting from the audience and the remaining town board members.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I haven’t voted yet, so you’d better call everyone back in,” Blakeman said to Ra. “This meeting is not over.”

But they didn’t return.

“I don’t control other people’s conduct,” Ra replied.

Blakeman added: “There are dictatorships around the world that aren’t run like this is run.”

He, Ambrosino and councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, as well as some members of the audience, tried to stay in the room — King Sweeney said she would order pizza — but town public-safety officers asked them to leave.

Eventually, the crowd dispersed, with many saying they would return for the 7 p.m. session. Democratic supervisor candidate Laura Gillen, who held a news conference Tuesday afternoon decrying the budget, said at the hearing: “this whole meeting is an absolute farce.”

Blakeman and King Sweeney have been feuding with Santino for months over ethics-reform legislation. The two sides have been taking swipes at each other from the dais and on social media in recent weeks.