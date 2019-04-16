New Hempstead Town councilman is sworn in

Hempstead Town Board members appointed Thomas Muscarella to the town board Tuesday to fill a vacancy through the end of the year.

Muscarella, 59, of Garden City, takes the seat of former Councilman Edward Ambrosino, who resigned April 3 before pleading guilty to a felony tax evasion charge.

Board members voted 4-1 to appoint Muscarella to represent the 2nd District, with Supervisor Laura Gillen voting against the appointment. Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby left the meeting before the vote.

Gillen has called for special elections to fill vacancies, but the motion was tabled indefinitely by the board before Ambrosino resigned.

Gillen also asked the board not to fill the vacancy with anyone on the November ballot. Muscarella is the Republican nominee running for the council seat against Floral Park's Tom Tweedy, who is a Republican running with the Democratic nomination.

“Anointment by appointment is wrong in very many ways. Business as usual should not happen,” Gillen said. “Granting incumbency to someone already on the ballot sends the message this town doesn’t want to change, but our residents know and want better. They will see through this move like they’ve seen so many things in the town of Hempstead. I do not support this move to tip the scales in November."

Councilman Anthony D’Esposito pointed to appointments to several state offices and to fill vacancies in Floral Park and North Hempstead.

Gillen said the cost of a special election is estimated at $100,000.

Muscarella was sworn in after the vote and said it’s important for town board districts to be represented.

“The person who vacated this seat had to do so for personal reasons. Not for the sleight of hand,” Muscarella said. “I am an appointed official. When it comes to Muscarellas, we like to be elected officials and I will work hard to represent the area.”

Muscarella is vice president of the Plainview-based Archer Associates Insurance. He is from a political family: One brother, Joseph Muscarella, is an Oyster Bay Town councilman; another brother, Vincent Muscarella, is a Nassau County legislator; and brother Ignatius Muscarella is a Nassau County District Court judge.

The 2nd District includes Bellerose Terrace, Floral Park, Garden City, New Hyde Park, Salisbury, South Floral Park, Stewart Manor, and portions of Bellerose, East Meadow, Elmont, Franklin Square, Hempstead, Uniondale and West Hempstead.