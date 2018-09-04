Hempstead Town Board members unanimously repealed a law prohibiting breastfeeding in public.

Town board members said they corrected an antiquated law after a mother complained about breastfeeding restrictions listed at the Levittown pool in July.

Town officials said they changed signage and pool rules at town facilities.

“I’m not happy this antiquated code restricting where a mother can feed her child is still on our books,” Councilman Dennis Dunne said. “This does not preclude a mother from seeking a private area, but ensures a mother can feed her child while watching other children at the pool without any qualms.”

Supervisor Laura Gillen said the town wants to encourage breastfeeding and allow mothers to feed their children wherever they see fit.

“This eliminates any town regulation anywhere when it comes to breastfeeding,” Councilman Bruce Blakeman said. “I don’t think the government should be involved. The law was written at a time when unfortunately attitudes were different.”