Hempstead Town eliminates public breastfeeding restriction

Town board members repealed a law Tuesday that they say is antiquated and was written at a time when "attitudes were different."

Supervisor Laura Gillen and Councilman Bruce Blakeman during a Town Board meeting in Hempstead on Feb. 20. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By John Asbury and Jesse Coburn john.asbury@newsday.com, jesse.coburn@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Hempstead Town Board members unanimously repealed a law prohibiting breastfeeding in public.

Town board members said they corrected an antiquated law after a mother complained about breastfeeding restrictions listed at the Levittown pool in July.

Town officials said they changed signage and pool rules at town facilities.

“I’m not happy this antiquated code restricting where a mother can feed her child is still on our books,” Councilman Dennis Dunne said. “This does not preclude a mother from seeking a private area, but ensures a mother can feed her child while watching other children at the pool without any qualms.”

Supervisor Laura Gillen said the town wants to encourage breastfeeding and allow mothers to feed their children wherever they see fit.

“This eliminates any town regulation anywhere when it comes to breastfeeding,” Councilman Bruce Blakeman said. “I don’t think the government should be involved. The law was written at a time when unfortunately attitudes were different.”

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

