Hempstead union leader calls for town hall shutdown

The leader of Hempstead Town's thousands of unionized workers called on the town Monday to shut down inessential operations for the next two weeks after town hall temporarily closed because a case of new coronavirus was linked to the facility.

Theresa Kohutka, president of the Civil Service Employees Association Local 880, said she's made multiple appeals to town officials in recent days after being inundated with concerns from some of the 2,000 town workers about the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus at work.

"It's just chaos, and people are worried," she said. "They don't want to bring it home."

Kohutka said she's received reports that multiple town departments have run out of hand sanitizer. She added she believes "social distancing" — recommended by public health experts to slow the spread of the virus — will be difficult for town employees on the job, and that those that can should work from home.

"To put people in that position, especially in offices, is ridiculous," she said.

Hempstead shut down its town hall complex on Sunday and Monday for a deep clean after a case of coronavirus was connected to the facility.

"The decision was made out of the abundance of caution for the safety of the public and co-workers," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin wrote in a letter to town workers Sunday.

"I want you, my fellow co-workers in America's largest township, to know that your health and safety is very important to me and my administration."

Clavin wrote the town would decide Monday whether to reopen town hall on Tuesday.

Clavin did not respond to questions Monday afternoon about whether town hall would reopen Tuesday or whether the coronavirus case there was an employee or visitor.

Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said Monday: "The town and employees are currently in the process of working out logistics after hearing the governor's orders."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, announced Monday they are limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, effective Monday at 8 p.m.