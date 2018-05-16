TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead Town Hall added to National Register of Historic Places

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town Hall has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, Supervisor Laura Gillen said.

“Walking through this building is a powerful reminder of the rich history upon which our Town was founded, along with all we still aim to achieve,” Gillen said in a news release.

Town Hall was added to the State Register of Historic Places in March, the release stated. The cornerstone for the building now known as “Old Town Hall” — a misnomer because the original was demolished when the current structure was built — was laid in 1918.

The entire town hall complex, which includes “New Town Hall,” the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion and an outdoor plaza, is included in the federal designation, according to the release.

The town is now eligible for federal grants to “restore and refurbish many of the structure’s iconic fixtures,” the release stated. Gillen plans to apply for the grants, she said in the statement.

Old Town Hall underwent a $2 million renovation last year, including the $160,000 refurbishment of its century-old clock tower.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

