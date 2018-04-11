Hempstead Town Hall closes for the day after water main break
Hempstead Town Hall is closing for the day Tuesday after a water main break shut down the facility’s bathrooms.
Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said she was sending employees home for the afternoon due to the break.
A construction crew was adding a sewer line for Nassau County and Hempstead Village along Front Street that struck a pipe and led to the loss of restroom use, officials said.
