Hempstead Town Hall closes for the day after water main break

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Hempstead Town Hall is closing for the day Tuesday after a water main break shut down the facility’s bathrooms.

Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said she was sending employees home for the afternoon due to the break.

A construction crew was adding a sewer line for Nassau County and Hempstead Village along Front Street that struck a pipe and led to the loss of restroom use, officials said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

