The Hempstead Town comptroller did not disburse “millions of dollars” in PILOT payments collected by the town Industrial Development Agency and owed to Nassau County, according to a news release from the IDA Wednesday afternoon.

The millions of dollars in withheld PILOTS – or “payments in lieu of taxes,” as the property tax breaks are known – were noted in a July 25 draft of the Nassau County comptroller’s audit of the town agency, according to the release.

“The Agency forwarded all PILOT payments from all active PILOTS, as has been the past practice for many years, to the Town of Hempstead Comptroller’s Office to disburse the funds,” the statement read.

“Information circulated to the Agency from the Town of Hempstead’s Comptroller’s office indicated that the disbursements were made,” the statement continued.

