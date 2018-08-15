TODAY'S PAPER
Audit: Millions in Hempstead IDA payments owed to Nassau County

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

The Hempstead Town comptroller did not disburse “millions of dollars” in PILOT payments collected by the town Industrial Development Agency and owed to Nassau County, according to a news release from the IDA Wednesday afternoon.

The millions of dollars in withheld PILOTS – or “payments in lieu of taxes,” as the property tax breaks are known – were noted in a July 25 draft of the Nassau County comptroller’s audit of the town agency, according to the release.

“The Agency forwarded all PILOT payments from all active PILOTS, as has been the past practice for many years, to the Town of Hempstead Comptroller’s Office to disburse the funds,” the statement read.

“Information circulated to the Agency from the Town of Hempstead’s Comptroller’s office indicated that the disbursements were made,” the statement continued.

Newsday submitted a freedom of information request for the draft of the audit and related correspondence Aug. 10.

This story will be updated.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

