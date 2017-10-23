A court appearance in the lawsuit against the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency concerning tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream has been postponed until November, court documents show.
The parties in the lawsuit — the IDA and Macerich, the California-based owner of the mall — were due in court Monday before Nassau Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll following an adjournment in July. But the appearance has been postponed until Nov. 20, the online records show.
The IDA voted in April to revoke Macerich’s tax breaks because, they said, the company “grossly misstated” its job-creation numbers. The mall owner filed a lawsuit in response to the action in June. At that time, Driscoll temporarily stopped the IDA’s efforts to undo the tax breaks for the mall and the adjacent shopping center, the Green Acres Commons.
Driscoll in the summer recommended attorneys for both sides continue their discussions outside the courtroom and adjourned the case “to foster that conversation.”
Some Valley Stream taxpayers and elected officials said the tax breaks caused increases in residents’ school tax bills but the IDA maintains school budgeting practices are to blame.
