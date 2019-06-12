TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead Town Board rejects extension of outside-staffing contract

Hempstead Town Hall is shown on March 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday night rejected an extension through August of a town contract for outside staffing, one day after Supervisor Laura Gillen called on the Nassau County district attorney to launch a criminal investigation into the matter.

But the Gillen administration and Town Attorney Joe Ra disagreed about the implication of the vote on the contract, which Ana-Maria Hurtado, former commissioner of the town's Department of Occupational Resources, signed with Alcott HR in 2017 to provide extra staff to the department.

Newsday reported Saturday that Hurtado retired four months after signing the contract with Alcott, a human resources outsourcing company with offices in Farmingdale. Hurtado became an Alcott employee four days later. Scott Surkis and Edward Kenny, who retired from the department in 2016, also now work in the department as Alcott employees.

The contract was to expire June 30, but Commissioner Gregory Becker in 2018 signed an extension through June 2021.

Jim LaCarrubba, Gillen's chief of staff, said that contract extension was invalid, citing a section of the town code that states the hiring of consultants by the department is subject to approval of the town board.

"We feel that the contract should expire on June 30," he said.

Ra, however, cited another section of the code that he said grants the commissioner "broad powers" to spend its federal funding.

The board voted 5-0 against the extension through August. Council members Dorothy Goosby and Bruce Blakeman were absent.

Ra said he did not know whether the town board could vote to annul the contract.

"I need to look into the terms of the contract," he said before the meeting.

Becker, Hurtado, Kenny and Surkis did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.

Gillen on Monday said "the DA's office has agreed to take a look into the matter and has referred it to the office's public corruption unit."

A spokeswoman for the Nassau DA said Monday the office was "reviewing the allegations" related to the contract.

Gillen also Monday called on Becker to resign for "gross mismanagement" and "ignoring multiple directives to bring the department in line with federal funding."

In the first year of the contract, the department projected the first deficit in its history, prompting the town to provide the agency $300,000 in town funds.

From the beginning of the 2017 contract through May 13, the three retired officials received $407,300 for their work as Alcott contractors in the department, according to an email from Alcott to the town obtained by Newsday through a Freedom of Information request.

Also on Tuesday, the board voted 5-0 to schedule a public hearing in July on revising Hempstead's code to give the town board greater oversight over the department's budget and expenditures.

