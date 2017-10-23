Hempstead Town spent just under $20 in taxpayer money to advertise a hearing about mass mailers legislation that was abruptly adjourned last week without public comment, officials said.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney had asked the town comptroller Monday morning to provide an accounting of the expense. The request was sent to Comptroller Kevin Conroy on Monday morning and is the latest in a continuing spat between King Sweeney and Supervisor Anthony Santino, both of whom are Republicans.

Acting Deputy Comptroller Michael Capobianco responded to King Sweeney’s office Monday afternoon and said it cost $19.35 to advertise the public hearing in the Long Island Business News. The newspaper has not yet billed the town, he said.

King Sweeney and Councilman Bruce Blakeman sponsored legislation to restrict mass mailers being sent before the Nov. 7 elections. A public hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. but it was adjourned in a 5-2 vote before any members of the public could speak.

“The Councilwoman would like to know exactly what amount of taxpayer money was used to advertise such hearing, [at which] the public waited hours to speak, and were disenfranchised when the hearing was terminated without any explanation given at the time,” Alex Vassallo, King Sweeney’s executive assistant, wrote in Monday’s request.

Town officials originally said the hearing had to be adjourned because the public notice was not published early enough. Then they changed their reasoning and said that while the time frame was acceptable, the public notice lacked the required explanatory statement describing what the hearing was about.

King Sweeney has called for the town attorney to investigate all public notices published during Santino’s tenure as supervisor. She and Blakeman have also requested a special meeting be held Nov. 2 to revive the mass mailers public hearing.

A Newsday review of other public notices dating to January 2016, when Santino took office, found that at least four other public notices lacked explanatory statements, including Santino’s highly touted ethics reform legislation that was voted into law after a contentious hourslong public hearing last month.

Town spokesman Mike Deery said last week that Santino would call for a revote on the ethics reform legislation. Deery could not be reached for comment Monday.