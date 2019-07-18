TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Town officials will begin to redistribute 'pet fire rescue stickers' for owners

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, center,

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, center, with Assemblyman Ed Ra, left, gathered outside the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in Garden City on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, the day after National Pet Fire Safety Day, to announce that complimentary "pet fire rescue stickers" will be available through the museum and their offices. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com
Print

Hempstead Town officials will begin to redistribute “pet fire rescue stickers,” for pet owners to display on the front doors of their homes and firefighters to see.

The effort to protect furry friends comes at a time when an estimated 500,000 pets are affected by home fires each year, according to the American Kennel Club, which launched National Pet Fire Safety Day in 2008 to reduce the number of pets harmed during home fires.

“Pets are a part of our families, and I’m happy to recognize National Pet Fire Safety Day by announcing the availability of these decals,” Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said in a news release. “The Pet Fire Safety Decal provides first responders with information necessary to aid in the rescue of a family pet should the need ever arise."

Officials have distributed more than 1,000 decals to pet owners in the Town of Hempstead, according to the release. The stickers are customizable, allowing pet owners to indicate the number of pets and the type of pets in a house, and their names.

Complimentary stickers can be secured by calling town receiver of taxes Don Clavin’s office at (516) 538-1500, councilman Tom Muscarella’s office at (516) 812-3179 or Ra’s office at (516) 535-4095. Pet owners can also visit the Nassau County Firefighters Museum and Education Center to get the stickers.

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein's request for bail
Luis Alejandro Varela pleaded not guilty Thursday in Mineola man pleads not guilty in MS-13 slaying
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves Records: Trump discussed quashing stories about affairs
A vote on tax breaks for senior housing Vote on tax breaks for golf course housing delayed
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the ribbon cutting Sources: Cuomo to reveal offshore energy award
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on June 27. Paul stymies Senate vote on 9/11 victim fund bill
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search