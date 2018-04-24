The Hempstead Town Board is to vote Tuesday on hiring an outside law firm to represent former Supervisor Anthony Santino in a lawsuit filed by current Supervisor Laura Gillen against Santino, the board and the town’s union, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Gillen sued the parties in Nassau County Supreme Court on April 11, seeking to undo personnel changes and a no-layoff union agreement approved by the town board under Santino’s leadership in December.

A resolution before the board authorizes them to hire Bee, Ready, Fishbein, Hatter & Donovan LLP to represent Santino in the case because “the Town Attorney has a conflict of interest by the very nature of the parties in the matter.”

The Mineola law firm would be paid $975 a day for trial work and $225 an hour for non-trial work, the resolution states. The fees would be paid from the town’s general fund.

Gillen has stated that while she hired her own outside attorney to file the lawsuit, she plans to apply for the town to cover her legal costs.

The board approved an amendment 4-3 on Dec. 12 to Civil Service Employees Association Local 880’s collective bargaining agreement, which says “no employee shall be terminated for reasons due to budgetary, economy, consolidation, abolition of position or curtailment of activities, but may be terminated only for misconduct or incompetence.”

The same day, the board voted 5-2 to transfer or promote scores of employees to different departments or grant pay raises. Gillen is contesting 14 of the nearly 200 personnel moves, alleging that they account for $2.2 million in salaries of Santino’s political allies.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, the board’s majority leader who voted against the no-layoff clause, plans to introduce emergency legislation Tuesday that would require the town comptroller to send the board members a biweekly report of the lawsuit’s expenses, which would be posted on the town’s website along with the legal bills.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Taxpayers now have the right to know where their money is going for this lawsuit,” King Sweeney said in a news release.

Gillen sent a memo to the town’s workforce last week seeking to reassure them that “the goal of this suit is not to jeopardize the hardworking employees of the Town; but to restore the rightful authority to this office to properly represent the taxpayers of our Town.”

Charles Sellitto, Local 880’s president, said in a statement, “the only possible result of nullifying a no-layoff clause would be ‘to jeopardize the hardworking employees’ covered by the clause.”