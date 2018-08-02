Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said she will remove a resolution from Tuesday’s town board meeting that would award about $800,000 in raises to town staff and political appointees.

Gillen at a news conference Thursday tore up the resolution submitted by Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney that set for a vote next week.

The resolution was set to award raises to staff retroactively to last year and for the next two years, Gillen said. She said the deal was negotiated by the union behind her back.

“This improperly negotiated agreement rips off taxpayers,” Gillen said. “This is part of an agreement to tie my hands and undercut my authority.”

Gillen called the resolution illegal and said she unilaterally has the authority to remove the item from the agenda as the town’s chief financial officer.

The action would force the four Republican board members and Democratic Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby to revive the proposal with an emergency hand-up resolution.

Board members could not immediately be reached for comment.