Hempstead sues chemical companies over water pollutants

Hempstead Town has sued three chemical companies over

Hempstead Town has sued three chemical companies over polluted water wells. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

The Town of Hempstead has filed a lawsuit against three chemical companies seeking damages and remediation of water pollutants in wells that serve 120,000 residents.

The town filed the lawsuit late Friday against Dow Chemical, Ferro Corp. and Vulcan Materials Co. “to recover substantial costs necessary to protect the public and restore its damaged drinking water supply wells, which are contaminated by the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane."

Hempstead is among at least 22 Long Island water providers and governments that have filed lawsuits against 1,4 dioxane manufacturers and distributors in Eastern District federal court.

The chemical is a likely carcinogen in industrial and commercial products that was discharged near 29 drinking wells across five water districts in the Town of Hempstead, according to the lawsuit.

“The defendants knowingly and willfully manufactured, promoted and/or sold products containing 1,4-dioxane that caused the contamination of the town’s wells,” the town’s lawsuit states.

Representatives from Dow Chemical could not immediately be reached for comment.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

