Vehicle crashes into bus stop waiting area, two hurt in Levittown, Nassau police say

The Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corps. and Nassau County police responded to a crash on the Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown on Wednesday. Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two people were transported to a local hospital after police said a vehicle crashed into a bus stop waiting area on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown Wednesday.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred on westbound Hempstead Turnpike in front of the Tri-County Bazaar and it was reported in a 911 call at 12:01 p.m. The caller reported that a vehicle traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike left the roadway and crashed into the bus stop waiting area.

Police had no condition status on the two victims transported to the hospital.

Westbound Hempstead Turnpike has been closed for investigation between Grassy Lane and Division Avenue, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

