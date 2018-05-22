The Hempstead Town Board scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to increase transparency by disclosing all contracts over $10,000 and financial audits related to town departments.

The proposal has bipartisan support from Supervisor Laura Gillen and Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, both Democrats, and Republican Majority Leader Erin King Sweeney.

The resolution would require all town contracts worth more than $10,000 to be posted on the town website as well as all forensic and performance audits related to the town’s agencies and operations.

The town would also be required to post all budget materials online, along with job specifications and documents related to the town’s highway capital plan and roadway surveys.

Hempstead Councilman Anthony D’Esposito asked that the resolution identify conflicts of interest, such as an insurance consulting contract recently awarded to Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, which was approved unanimously by the board on May 8. The company’s senior vice president is Phil Westerman, the brother of Gillen’s transition team chairman and Gillen’s former law partner John Westerman.

Gillen said she was not on a panel led by her economic development adviser Adam Haber to pick the contract. The $20,000 contract was selected among four bids ranging from $37,000 to $18,000. Town officials said bids are scored by their qualifications and are not required to be the lowest bid to be selected.

“The suggestion that members of this Town Board should know the whereabouts of every sibling of every current or former coworker is absurd,” Gillen said in a statement.

The public hearing is set for June 5.

Town board members on June 5 will also have a public hearing to amend the disorderly conduct code to ban public urination and defecation.

In other business, the board: