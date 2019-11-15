TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Masked, armed suspect held up Hempstead gas station, Nassau police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a masked suspect who robbed a Hempstead gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.

The male suspect wore all black, including a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and a mask during the robbery which occurred just before 3 a.m. Nov. 2 at a Valero station on Clinton Street, officials said.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at a male employee, 26, and demanded money from the register, police said. The employee complied and the gunman fled with an unspecified amount of cash, police said. 

Detectives with the department’s major case bureau from the robbery squad are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The Nassau County Police along with the Nassau Second victim in Bayville fire dies, Nassau police say
The Diocese of Rockville Centre's St. Agnes Cathedral Diocese seeks dismissal of 44 abuse claims 
MTA chairman Patrick Foye said prioritizing the agency's MTA deficits could reach nearly $1B in four years
A suit brought by New York Attorney General LI jobs promised if state OKs telecom merger
Candida auris, or C. auris, is a fungus State: 17 LI facilities treated patients with drug-resistant fungus
From left, volunteers Valerie Scherer, Kristen Flynn and Welcome table: Faith communities host Thanksgiving meals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search