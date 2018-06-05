The Hempstead Village board of trustees is to vote Tuesday to appoint three lieutenants to serve as the police department’s top brass in the wake of three retirements, according to copies of the resolutions.

Former Chief Michael McGowan, Assistant Chief Joseph Sortino and Deputy Chief Mark Matthews retired May 31.

The board is to vote to appoint Lt. Paul Johnson as acting chief, Lt. Patrick Cooke as acting assistant chief and Lt. Richard Holland as acting deputy chief, according to copies of the resolutions. The resolutions were added to the agenda Tuesday as addendum items.

The department has been in turmoil in recent months following the arrest of Officer Randy Stith, allegations of racism in the promotions process and the decision not to renew the contracts of Sortino and Matthews, which would have brought them back down to the Civil Service rank of lieutenant if they had not retired.

The assistant and deputy chief positions are appointed, while the chief’s slot is determined in part by a Civil Service test score. Several lieutenants took the chief’s test in March and the results have not yet been released.

The promotions on Tuesday could trigger a ripple effect across the department if their positions are backfilled.

Det. Steven Wilson Jr., filed a state and federal complaint in February alleging he and another black officer, Raquel Spry-Dacres, were passed over for promotion to sergeant. The Civil Service list in which he and Spry-Dacres had risen to the top expired in November and the current list’s top scorers are five white male officers.

In addition, Stith, a Hempstead School Board member, is accused of stealing money from the fire department when he was a treasurer there and forging a letter of recommendation to the Nassau County Civil Service Commission in his police application. The village board voted last month to keep him on paid administrative leave against McGowan’s recommendation that he be terminated.