The Hempstead Village board of trustees on Tuesday swore in the new village fire department chiefs.

New chief Steven Giardino took over for outgoing chief Frederick Sandas Jr. after his one-year term.

The new first assistant chief is Scott Clark and the second and third assistant chiefs are Kyle Boles and Chad Mott, respectively.

Sandas said the department responded to 1,607 fire alarm calls between April 21, 2017, and Tuesday, which included 17 fires.

Mayor Don Ryan swore in Giardino, and Deputy Mayor Charles Renfroe administered the oath to the assistant chiefs.

The board also voted Tuesday to cut Trustee LaMont Johnson’s salary from $28,560 to $14,000. Johnson, a current Hempstead school board member and a former village police officer, said he did not need the money. He abstained from the vote, and it passed unanimously.

The other trustees are paid $28,560 for their part-time work, while the deputy mayor receives $31,060. Ryan’s full-time salary is $133,904.