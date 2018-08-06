The Hempstead Village board of trustees is to vote Monday to approve revised contracts for three police chiefs and award detective shields to one sergeant and two officers, according to a copy of the agenda posted online.

The meeting will be the board's first after the arrest of Trustee Perry Pettus last week on charges of bribe-receiving, grand larceny, official misconduct and conspiracy. He is accused of taking more than $25,000 in bribes by extorting two local Hispanic restaurateurs with the help of a Spanish-speaking bar owner, William Mendez, and threatening to drive the victims out of business if they didn’t pay protection money. Mendez was also arrested last week.

The agenda includes a presentation by George Siberon, the executive director of the Hempstead Hispanic Civic Association. It was not clear Monday morning if the presentation was a reaction to Pettus' arrest.

The board is to vote on the new contracts for Chief Paul Johnson, Assistant Chief Patrick Cooke and Deputy Chief Richard Holland. Their contracts were approved in July. It was not clear Monday morning why the contracts needed to be revised or what the changes were.

In the previous contracts, Johnson’s first-year salary is $224,496. Cooke’s is $206,536 and Holland’s is $191,620, according to copies. The contracts expire May 31, 2021.

The board is also scheduled to vote to promote Sgt. Steven Horowitz, Matthew Murphy and Juan Miranda to the rank of detective. Officers typically receive the designation after working 18 months in the department’s investigative units.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall.