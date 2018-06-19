The Nassau County Civil Service Commission on Tuesday afternoon released the chief’s test scores for the Hempstead Village police department, potentially affecting recent and upcoming appointments of acting chiefs.

The board of trustees is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether to appoint Lt. Patrick Cooke as the police department’s acting assistant chief, the second-highest position on the force.

The board previously voted Cooke’s appointment down 4-1.

If approved on Tuesday, he would join Acting Chief Paul Johnson and Acting Deputy Chief Richard Holland, who were appointed on June 5, as the department’s top brass. Their positions were considered temporary because the results of the Civil Service chief’s test had not yet been released.

The top chief’s position is based in part on his or her test scores, while the other two chiefs are appointed positions that keep the Civil Service rank of lieutenant.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon how the test results could affect Cooke’s vote and Johnson’s and Holland’s appointments. The test results expire in 2022.

Johnson earned the top total score, followed by lieutenants Kevin Colgan, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Holland, Natisha Robinson and Cooke, according to a copy of the results from the Civil Service Commission.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. is the brother of village Trustee LaMont Johnson.

The chiefs’ job salaries are negotiated by contracts. The appointments follow the May 31 retirements of former Chief Michael McGowan, Assistant Chief Joseph Sortino and Deputy Chief Mark Matthews. They will receive $1.6 million in severance payouts through 2022.

The department is grappling with the arrest of one officer and the sentencing of another to 3 years of probation, as well as allegations of racism and discrimination in promotions.