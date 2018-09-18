The Hempstead Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday to promote five police officers.

The promotions made James G. Murphy, Derek Warner and Jeffrey Larssan lieutenants, with annual salaries ranging from $170,500 to $171,200, and Peter Rees and Vito Buccellato sergeants, with $152,400 salaries, according to the resolution.

The board had delayed voting on the promotions earlier this month to study their impact on town finances.

Mayor Don Ryan said Tuesday that the promotions would reduce police overtime costs.

The personnel moves come amid internal allegations that the department has passed over black officers in making promotions. Of the five being promoted, four are white, a village spokesman said.

Police Chief Paul Johnson said the five were among the top scorers on lieutenant and sergeant civil service tests.

The board also voted 4-1, with Trustee Jeffery Daniels voting against, to appoint Karla Guerra to the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency board to vote on projects seeking tax breaks within the village.

The board initially appointed Guerra to the IDA board in June 2017, but then replaced her with Rashid Walker in July 2018, the spokesman said.

IDA CEO Fred Parola said Walker was stepping down because he works for BPR Companies, a Manhattan-based developer that will seek IDA tax breaks.