Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Village Board promotes five police officers

The personnel moves come amid internal allegations that the department has passed over black officers in making promotions. 

Hempstead Village Hall on Feb. 4, 2016.

Hempstead Village Hall on Feb. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

The Hempstead Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday to promote five police officers.

The promotions made James G. Murphy, Derek Warner and Jeffrey Larssan lieutenants, with annual salaries  ranging from $170,500 to $171,200, and Peter Rees and Vito Buccellato sergeants, with $152,400 salaries, according to the resolution.

The board had delayed voting on the promotions earlier this month to study their impact on town finances.

Mayor Don Ryan said Tuesday that the promotions would reduce police overtime costs.

The personnel moves come amid internal allegations that the department has passed over black officers in making promotions. Of the five being promoted, four are white, a village spokesman said.

Police Chief Paul Johnson said the five were among the top scorers on lieutenant and sergeant civil service tests.

The board also voted 4-1, with Trustee Jeffery Daniels voting against, to appoint Karla Guerra to the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency board to vote on projects seeking tax breaks within the village.

The board initially appointed Guerra to the IDA board in June 2017, but then replaced her with Rashid Walker in July 2018, the spokesman said.

IDA CEO Fred Parola said Walker was stepping down because he works for BPR Companies, a Manhattan-based developer that will seek IDA tax breaks.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Latest Long Island News

Village Hall in Floral Park is seen on Village approves law on vape shops, hookah bars 
A female Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) feeds Officials: 2 cases of West Nile confirmed in Suffolk
President Donald Trump participates in a joint news   1600: As Kavanaugh twists, Trump's simmer is showing
Dr. Yuval Neria poses in front of the Yom Kippur War veteran recalls the battle as holy holiday begins
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a general Cuomo, Dems target Trump in general election
Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of alleged MS-13 slaying Activist Evelyn Rodriguez to be buried next to daughter