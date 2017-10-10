The Hempstead Village board of trustees has rescheduled one of its meetings in November to avoid a conflict with Election Day, according to the village’s website.
Trustees were to meet Nov. 7, when the general election is to be held, according to the resolution. The board voted last week to move the meeting to Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The resolution passed unanimously, a village spokesman said.
The village’s second meeting of the month is to be Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Village Hall, 99 Nichols Court in Hempstead.
For more information, contact Village Hall at 516-489-3400 or go to Hempstead Village’s website at villageofhempstead.org.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.