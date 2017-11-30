A nearly $2.5 million road resurfacing project in Hempstead Village is to be completed by the summer, village officials said.

Paving nine streets has been completed, as well as the parking lot of the Department of Public Works and its access road, village attorney Debra Urbano-DiSalvo said.

Six streets remain, but cold temperatures will likely halt the work during the winter.

“Every board meeting we have, people ask to have their streets improved,” Mayor Don Ryan said. “There’s a backlog of roadways that are in need of repair.”

As of Nov. 24, the village’s contractor, Westbury-based Roadwork Ahead Inc., had completed work on portions of Terrace Avenue, Jackson Street, Morrell Street, Ormond Street, Sunset Drive, Dicks Lane, Parsons Drive, Weir Street and Beatrice Court, as well as the public works parking lot and its service road, according to village documents. It still must repave parts of Elmwood Avenue, Oakmont Avenue, Maplewood Avenue, Olsen Place, Edgewood Court and Rose Avenue. The village covers nearly 3.7 square miles, according to 2010 census data.

The project was first put out for bid in June 2016, under the previous village administration. Metro Paving LLC of West Babylon submitted the lowest bid, at $2,416,657, while Roadwork Ahead of Westbury came in with the second-lowest, at $2,458,742, village documents show. Village officials said Metro Paving, while the least expensive, did not have at least five years of installation experience, as required for the project.

Metro Paving sued the village in Nassau County Supreme Court in July 2016, when it was not chosen for the project despite submitting the lowest bid, saying the village violated its right to due process because the company wasn’t given an opportunity to explain its lack of experience and meet with local officials, according to court documents. The court in August 2016 ordered the village to stop work on the project and hold a public hearing, which it did. In October 2016, Nassau Supreme Court Justice Jack Libert ruled the project could proceed and did not require a re-bid. The work was then delayed by cold temperatures.

“If we hadn’t had the interruption of the lawsuit, this would have been done already,” Urbano-DiSalvo said of the paving.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A representative from Roadwork Ahead did not respond to requests for comment.

The village board of trustees unanimously approved an extension of the one-year contract with Roadwork Ahead during its Oct. 17 meeting so the company could complete the work, according to a copy of the meeting’s minutes.

Village Treasurer Raymond Calame said the project is to be funded through bonds once it is finished. Urbano-DiSalvo said the work will likely halt until March.

Previously, the village used smaller contracts for road repairs, Urbano-DiSalvo said. To save money and shorten the time frame, village officials put out a bid request that covered paving several roads.

“We can get more work done” with a bigger contract, Urbano-DiSalvo said. “This village is committed to not letting a year go by” without a repaving project.