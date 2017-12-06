TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead resident’s complaints lead to street sign change

Even though street sweeping is suspended in some areas for the season, the village says the parking restrictions remain in place.

Sophia Ferguson stands on Mason Street on Tuesday,

Sophia Ferguson stands on Mason Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Laura Blasey  laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Hempstead Village officials are changing a street sign after a resident complained about what she said is confusing language and unfair parking tickets.

Sophia Ferguson, a resident of Mason Street, received what she says are conflicting messages from village employees about whether she could park in front of her home on Mondays, when there typically is weekly street sweeping.

After...

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

