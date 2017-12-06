Hempstead resident’s complaints lead to street sign change
Even though street sweeping is suspended in some areas for the season, the village says the parking restrictions remain in place.
Hempstead Village officials are changing a street sign after a resident complained about what she said is confusing language and unfair parking tickets.
Sophia Ferguson, a resident of Mason Street, received what she says are conflicting messages from village employees about whether she could park in front of her home on Mondays, when there typically is weekly street sweeping.
