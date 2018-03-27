Incoming Hempstead Village Trustee Jeffery Daniels is to be sworn in on April 2, officials said.

The ceremony will take place at noon at Village Hall, 99 Nichols Ct., according to Mayor Don Ryan.

The event is open to the public.

Daniels beat trustee Gladys Rodriguez, whose last meeting was March 22, for a one-year trustee term during the March 20 election. He received 755 votes, while Rodriguez got 342 votes.

Rodriguez was appointed to the seat last year to take Ryan’s trustee position when he was elected mayor.

In 2017, Ryan’s inauguration, as well as the swearing-in of trustees Charles Renfroe and LaMont Johnson and Village Justice Paul Delle, was held in Kennedy Memorial Park with hundreds in attendance.

For more information, visit the village’s website at villageofhempstead.org.