Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to visit Hempstead Village, where state police have been called in to patrol the village struggling to contain gang violence.

Cuomo will attend an anti-gang violence meeting at the Hempstead Public Library and then plans to announce resources the state is prepared to provide the village police department, which has seen five of its members, including the police chief, indicted on criminal charges since late last year.

Cuomo's appearance in the village follows request from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder for the state to get involved in the crime fight. The village has already recorded six homicides this year – up from the four in 2018. And police have attributed a rash of recent shootings to gang infighting.

Ryder, at a news conference last week, said two uniformed Nassau police officers and two uniformed state troopers would patrol the village, alongside Hempstead police, for the next 30 days. Ryder said he wanted state troopers to work alongside Nassau police officers to patrol the village to stop and contain the violence from spreading to other communities. The village has its own police force of about 113 officers.

Hempstead Village Police Chief Paul Johnson, who was arrested in May, was the fifth Hempstead police officer indicted on state corruption charges since last November. Johnson pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with public records and grand larceny as part of an alleged ticket-fixing scheme.

Cuomo has directed State Police patrols in communities hard-hit by crime in the past, including Brentwood and Central Islip, where local officials struggled to control MS-13 violence.

It’s unclear whether Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan will appear with Cuomo. Last week he expressed support for the state resources.

“We want these officers to come and help the Village of Hempstead," Ryan said. "This has been a long-term discussion we've had with the county and with the state."