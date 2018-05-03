Hempstead Village has closed two water wells after finding Freon 22 contamination in February and March.

The village has implemented a water conservation alert because the peak summer season could affect water pressure.

Officials emphasized that the village’s water supply is safe and residents were not exposed to any level of contaminants above state standards.

“No one is drinking Freon,” said Deputy Mayor Charles Renfroe. “There’s no danger zone here.”

Hempstead is the fourth Long Island public water agency in the past five years to close a well due to Freon 22.

Freon 22 contamination was discovered last year in Glen Cove, and the Roslyn and Jericho water districts have had similar issues.

Freon 22 is typically found in air conditioners and other cooling equipment. The state Department of Health reports that while health effects on humans who drink water with Freon 22 in it are unclear, studies in laboratory animals indicate that exposure to high levels of airborne Freon 22 can cause nervous system and heart problems.

The cause of Hempstead’s contamination has not yet been discovered. Freon 22 was found in Well No. 9 at the Laurel Avenue plant in early February during regular water sampling, and the well was shut down.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Well No. 7 at the plant had been out of service as a new pump was anticipated. When it was installed and the water tested at the end of March, officials again found Freon 22.

Residents who live near the Laurel Avenue plant could notice lower-than-normal water pressure this summer because the two wells are out of service.

The village is asking residents and businesses to undertake voluntary water conservation. Officials are working on a long-term solution that would involve a treatment system for Wells 7 and 9, but it could take until summer 2019 to be finished.

Village officials are hoping to avoid using serious conservation enforcement and usage measures. They are trying to avoid having to buy water from a neighboring supplier at a high cost that would be passed onto taxpayers.

The village has two water plants. Seven wells are at the Clinton Street plant, and two are at the Laurel Avenue plant.

“It’ll save you money,” said Bob Holzmacher, a water supply engineer who consults for the village, referring to conservation efforts. “It’ll save the village money and it’ll really help your neighbors out.”