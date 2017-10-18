A split Hempstead Town Board voted to table a hearing on restrictions to mass mailings ahead of elections during a chaotic meeting Tuesday night.

After the board voted to pass the town’s 2018 budget, D’Esposito made a motion to adjourn the mass mailers hearing without public comment. Residents and council members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman, both of whom had sponsored the legislation, began shouting.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get worse,” King Sweeney said from the dais as she cast a vote against the adjournment. “I guess you [Supervisor Anthony Santino] really are a dictator.”

The motion passed 5-2 amid the outcry.

King Sweeney and Blakeman have been feuding with Santino in recent months over ethics reform. Their latest move was to propose the mass mailers limits, which would restrict incumbents running for re-election from sending out town-financed mailers to constituents within 45 days of the election.

The legislation also would empower the town’s Board of Ethics to require copies of mailers for review, and violations could bring fines.

Town spokesman Mike Deery said Tuesday that the public hearing was adjourned because “the town attorney didn’t receive it timely enough” to have “proper public notice.”

Deery added on Wednesday that some items require that a public notice be published 10 days ahead of a hearing. However, part of the Town Code states there be “not less than three nor more than 30 days” between a public notice and a hearing. The town board had voted unanimously on Oct. 3 to schedule the public hearing for Tuesday.

King Sweeney said that her office originally filed the legislation on Sept. 26, with the final document filed on Oct. 5 after the town attorney’s office requested the document be filed in a different electronic format. Public notice of the hearing was published last Friday in a local newspaper.

“I’m going to continue to urge transparency and good government,” she said Wednesday. “I was truly stunned and profoundly disappointed.”

Democratic supervisor candidate Laura Gillen, who has campaigned on limiting mass mailers and proposes an opt-in program for residents who want to receive them, said Wednesday that “last night again showed that representative democracy is dying in the Town of Hempstead.”

D’Esposito could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The furor Tuesday evening followed an uproar during the board’s first session Tuesday afternoon, where Santino refused to allow Blakeman to ask questions. But when Blakeman began to speak, Santino and three other board members — voted to adjourn the meeting and left as he was talking.