This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Town Board to vote on accepting playground grant

The board had postponed voting to accept the $75,000 grant from Nassau County after nearby residents had concerns about noise, loitering and traffic.

The Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick, seen here

The Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick, seen here on Oct. 7, 2017, is the source of some contention among neighbors. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hempstead Town Board is slated to vote Tuesday on whether to accept grant money for a much-debated proposed playground at Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick.

Board members will vote whether to accept a $75,000 grant from Nassau County to add playground equipment to the 2.9-acre undeveloped green space next to homes along Wynsum Avenue and Illona Lane in south Merrick.

The community group “Let’s Play 11566” had raised $25,000 for the project, and Sen. John E. Brooks (D-Seaford) also pledged $100,000 in grants to build the playground.

The playground was backed by two-thirds of neighbors in a survey, but opponents were concerned about traffic, noise and loitering if the playground was built.

While Supervisor Anthony Santino had requested the funding for the project in 2016 from Legis. Steven D. Rhoads (R-Bellmore), Santino in October urged the project be paused to allow residents to seek a compromise.

The Town Board last month voted 4-2 to table the vote, with council members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman voting against tabling it.

The scope of the project has not changed in the pending resolution, and the town board is not expected to have any further discussion or public comment on whether to approve funding for the playground at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. at Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St., Hempstead.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Bohemia Fire Department in Bohemia is shown Audit criticizes fire department spending
New Hyde Park Village Hall is seen on Short-term rentals banned in village
The Huntington Town Board approved $380,000 for the Town to name new park for slain NYPD officer
Former News 12 Long Island anchor Drew Scott Town creates 27-member task force to fight opioid crisis
Grey Gardens in East Hampton hosts an estate Legendary Grey Gardens hosts estate sale
A Hills at Southampton development proposal, seen here Town vote Monday on The Hills housing plan
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE