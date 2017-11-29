The swearing-in ceremony for Hempstead’s first Democratic town supervisor in more than a century and three incumbent council members will be open to the public Jan. 2, officials said after a senior councilwoman and the town attorney suggested access could be limited to invited family and friends.

Town Board members voted 5-2 Tuesday against rescheduling the Jan. 2 board meeting scheduled for the same time as an induction ceremony for Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen, Democratic Senior Councilman Dorothy Goosby and Republican Councilmen Anthony D’Esposito and Dennis Dunne.

Instead, the board voted to cancel its meeting on the same day and make the scheduled Jan. 9 meeting the first one for the new board.

Town Attorney Joe Ra said invitations for the 10 a.m. induction ceremony will be issued for up to five council members and their relatives, which “generally fills the room” of the Town Hall chambers. He said the public will be able to watch the induction on video monitors outside the meeting or in an online video steam.

Goosby opposed rescheduling the induction or the meeting, saying the swearing-in was reserved for council members and their family and friends. Goosby said the public could watch the ceremony in the hallway or sit in the chambers if there are extra seats available.

Town spokesman Mike Deery and Gillen said Wednesday that the inauguration ceremony would be open to the public just as it has been in years past. Gillen, who did not attend Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, said later that day, “I will invite whoever I want, including the public.”

“While I too would love to be celebrating with my family and friends, we were elected by the people to do their business, and that is exactly what we should be doing on January 2nd at the regularly scheduled board meeting,” Gillen said in a statement. “Under my administration, Town Hall is going to see daylight for the first time in over 100 years, and you better believe that means every taxpaying citizen who we are supposed to serve is invited to the Town’s inauguration.”

Councilman Bruce Blakeman had proposed moving the induction ceremony to Camp Anchor in Lido Beach to include the public and then reschedule the Town Board meeting for the evening.

“It’s for us and our relatives,” Goosby said. “In the evening we’re going to party. I don’t know why we should change it just because she wants to change it. We should have it [the induction] at 10 a.m. because that’s what I’m accustomed to, and that’s the way it’s been done in the past.”