Two Hewlett Harbor trustees are seeking to defend their seats against one challenger in the village’s first contested race in more than a decade.

Hewlett Harbor trustees Kenneth Kornblau and Thomas Cohen are running for re-election on the Citizens Party Line, against challenger John Novello, running on the Unity Party Line.

Mayor Mark Weiss is running unopposed. The mayor and trustees are all running for two-year terms. Hewlett Harbor is a 0.8-square-mile community in the Five Towns region of the town of Hempstead made up of 439 homes.

Cohen, 56, is a registered Republican running for his fifth term as trustee. He also serves as village police commissioner and has lived in the village for 25 years.

Cohen works as a fur trader in Manhattan and is married with two children. He is also president of the Five Towns Kiwanis.

Cohen said he has streamlined the village’s computer system and worked with Nassau County police to reduce burglaries and property crimes.

The board of trustees is working to repave roads and continue to rebuild after superstorm Sandy, by connecting the building department to residents, Cohen said. He said the village should remain focused on beautification projects and maintaining home values.

The village is also working to begin a $3 million storm water runoff project under a grant from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, which should reduce storm surge flooding to about 50 homes, Cohen said.

Kornblau and Novello did not return phone calls for comment.

Kornblau, 60, a Republican, has served as trustee for 11 years and also is the village’s deputy police commissioner. He works as an attorney in Hewlett.

Novello, 49, a Republican registered in Cedarhurst, is challenging the two trustees at-large. Novello is the deputy building commissioner for the Town of Hempstead and serves as chairman of the Cedarhurst Zoning Board of Appeals.