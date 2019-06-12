TODAY'S PAPER
Hicksville amputee trains for Spartan race in Namibia

Amy Palmiero-Winters, of Hicksville, had her left leg amputated below the knee at the age of 21 after a motorcycle accident. Running had been part of Palmiero-Winters' life before she lost her leg — and she never gave up. Now 46, she's run more races than she can remember: "It's gotta be up close to the thousands."

Vermont-based Spartan Inc. is holding a grueling 60 hours of physical and mental challenges in the Kalahari desert in Namibia called "Agoge," after an ancient Sparta military training regimen. See photos of Palmiero-Winters as she prepares for the race.

Amy Palmiero-Winters stretches Monday at CrossFit CAMO in
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters stretches at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters stretches with fiance Christopher Acord Monday
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters stretches with fiance Christopher Accord at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert. June 10, 2019.

One of two prosthetic legs of Amy Palmiero-Winters
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

One of two prosthetic legs of Amy Palmiero-Winters that she uses during work outs at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters works out on Monday at CrossFit
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters works out at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters works out on Monday at CrossFit
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters works out at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters out for a run on Monday.
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters runs with finance, Christopher Acord, during her work out at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters lifts weights during a workout on
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters lifts weights during a workout on Monday.

Amy Palmiero-Winters does burpees with workout partners at
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters does " burpees" with fellow work out partners at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters changes her prosthetic leg during her
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters changes her prosthetic leg during her work out at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

Amy Palmiero-Winters changes her prosthetic leg during her
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Amy Palmiero-Winters changes her prosthetic leg during her work out at Crossfit Camo, in Farmingdale, as she trains for the four-day Spartan Agoge race in the Namibian desert, June 10, 2019.

