A 17-year-old boy, out riding a skateboard, was critically injured when an SUV crashed into him in Hicksville on Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The skateboarder, who is being treated at a local hospital, was heading west on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when the 2012 Honda Pilot ran into him around 2:26 p.m., police said.

The driver stayed at the site of the collision, police said.

No further details were immediately available.