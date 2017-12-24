TODAY'S PAPER
Hicksville crash injures three, two seriously, fire chief says

A van and a taxi cab collided at

A van and a taxi cab collided at the intersection of Old Country Road and South Broadway in Hicksville on Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Three people were injured, including two seriously, when a van and taxi collided in Hicksville Saturday, a fire department official said Sunday.

Hicksville Fire Department Second Assistant Fire Chief William Efinger said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Country Road and South Broadway. The injured included the driver of the van and the taxi driver and his passenger, he said.

Information about the crash, except the log of a call reporting the accident with possible injuries, was not available from Nassau police.

Efinger said he did not know the nature of the injuries, but those hurt in the collision were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

