Three people were injured, including two seriously, when a van and taxi collided in Hicksville Saturday, a fire department official said Sunday.

Hicksville Fire Department Second Assistant Fire Chief William Efinger said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Country Road and South Broadway. The injured included the driver of the van and the taxi driver and his passenger, he said.

Information about the crash, except the log of a call reporting the accident with possible injuries, was not available from Nassau police.

Efinger said he did not know the nature of the injuries, but those hurt in the collision were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment.

