A Uniondale man was killed early Saturday after a vehicle struck him in Hicksville, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said Franklin Campos-Rodriguez, 37, was on Newbridge Road when a man driving a 2009 Jeep hit him about 12:10 a.m.

Campos-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It was not known if the 26-year-old driver was arrested, police said. He remained at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing, police said.