Five fire departments put out a blaze that went through the roof of a Hicksville home Tuesday, forced the evacuation of residents and sent a firefighter to the hospital, authorities said.

The blaze on Cantiague Rock Road was reported just after 5 p.m. and significantly damaged the house, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

"All occupants evacuated the home with no injuries reported," a police news release said.

The Hicksville Fire Department was assisted by Westbury, Jericho, Plainview and Syosset firefighters to make an "aggressive attack of the fire," saving the house from being a total loss, Uttaro said. The firefighter was taken to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for dehydration, authorities said.

Uttaro said investigators have not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire, but do not believe it is suspicious.