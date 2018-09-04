Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Hicksville house fire sends firefighter to hospital

The Hicksville Fire Department responded to a house

The Hicksville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cantiague Rock Road in Hicksville on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Five fire departments put out a blaze that went through the roof of a Hicksville home Tuesday, forced the evacuation of residents and sent a firefighter to the hospital, authorities said.

The blaze on Cantiague Rock Road was reported just after 5 p.m. and significantly damaged the house, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal. 

"All occupants evacuated the home with no injuries reported," a police news release said.

The Hicksville Fire Department was assisted by Westbury, Jericho, Plainview and Syosset firefighters to make an "aggressive attack of the fire," saving the house from being a total loss, Uttaro said. The firefighter  was taken to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for dehydration, authorities said.

Uttaro said investigators have not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire, but do not believe it is suspicious.

