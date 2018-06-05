TODAY'S PAPER
Hicksville LIRR parking garage repairs and closure postponed

Repairs at this Hicksville parking garage, scheduled to begin July 9, have been postponed. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Repairs to the Hicksville garage that were expected to begin July 9 have been postponed after the Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday rejected contractors’ bids as too high.

The special board meeting had been called specifically to increase the bond authorization for the repairs, estimated at $18.1 million, including related costs, and to approve a contract.

The meeting began, however, with Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announcing that Oyster Bay’s engineers had estimated the repair cost at $13.2 million but the bids had come in between $15.5 million and 17.4 million.

The project is to be rebid and considered at the town’s July 24 meeting.

It unclear when the repairs, expected to last 90 days and requiring the shutdown of the garage, will begin, but town officials said it will be completed in 2018.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

