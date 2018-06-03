The estimated cost of repairing the Hicksville garage and various parking improvements has increased to $18.1 million, according to a legal notice published ahead of a special meeting Tuesday to approve additional borrowing.

Officials in the Town of Oyster Bay plan to close the 1,441-space garage near the LIRR station for three months beginning July 9 to make repairs.

Hundreds of commuters park in the garage and nearby lots to use the nearby Long Island Rail Road station, the LIRR’s busiest.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced the special meeting at the board’s regular May 22 meeting, but did not provide details of the increased costs.

Saladino said at the time that the June 5 meeting was “to finalize plans for the Hicksville garage repair and alternative transportation plan for commuters.”

“This special meeting is necessary as a bond resolution must be amended, and this meeting must be held to maintain our construction schedule,” Saladino said at the May 22 meeting.

In April, the town board approved $6.8 million in bond financing for the garage. The legal notice, published on May 25, said the town planned to finance the costs of garage repair and “various improvements” to parking lots using $14.1 million of previously authorized bonds but needed to authorize an additional $4 million. The legal notice did not specify how much of the $18.1 million was for the garage.

Councilman Anthony Macagnone wrote in a text message Friday that he wanted Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., to be held in the evening “so commuters could attend.”

About 200 parking spaces at the garage have been blocked off since last year due to cracking concrete. The garage opened in 2011 at a cost of approximately $65 million and has long been plagued with problems. Last year, Oyster Bay sued Freeport-based Peter Scalamandre & Sons Inc. and Mineola-based Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP for allegedly performing substandard work. Sidney B. Bowne’s assets have subsequently been bought by Syosset-based The LiRo Group.