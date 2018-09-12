Hicksville Long Island Rail Road commuters taking shuttle buses on the first day of the closure of the Town of Oyster Bay’s parking garage said the process was “smooth” and efficient.

Town residents with parking permits are allowed to park in the lot of the shuttered Sears store — more than a half-mile away — and take yellow school buses to the station.

Wednesday is the first day that the Town of Oyster Bay’s Hicksville garage is closed for what town officials believe will be about three months of repairs. The garage has had repeated problems since it opened in 2011, including cracked ceilings, concrete falling on cars, leaking roofs and trails of rust on the walls.

Parking in Hicksville Lots with all-day spots

Lots with all-day spots Lot being closed

Lot being closed Lot with 4-hour limit

“I got up 10 minutes early to make sure I could figure this out and so far, so good,” said Brian Kessler, 55, of Plainview, as he sat on a bus traveling to the station, where he catches a train to Manhattan. “They’re doing a pretty good job. They had someone directing me where to park.”

Buses were leaving every few minutes from the lot. Only six vehicles were parked in the lot at 6 a.m. and buses left with only one or two passengers, but a half-hour later, a steady stream of car headlights shined in the fog as they arrived at the lot and buses left more than half full.

In the blocks immediately northwest of the train station, parking is restricted. However, a 15-minute walk away from the station, free street parking was available in the side streets off West John Street. At 7 a.m., in the town parking lot immediately adjacent to the station, drivers circled in vain searching for a parking spot but it was full.

The town is paying Swedesboro, New Jersey-based Pullman SST Inc. $13.9 million to remove and replace the most severely damaged concrete slabs and strengthen others. Other work will include installing equipment to reduce excess moisture that has led to mildew and rusting in stairwells, replacing the drainage system to prevent puddles from forming and installing new lighting, security, fire-detection and carbon-monoxide detection systems.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oyster Bay last year sued Freeport-based Peter Scalamandre & Sons Inc. and Mineola-based Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP, alleging that the companies failed to correct substandard work at the garage. The town is seeking unspecified damages. The firms have denied the charges in court documents.