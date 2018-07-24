The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved a $13.9 million contract to repair the Hicksville garage after rejecting an initial round of bids in June.

The town awarded the contract to Pullman SST Inc., a Swedesboro, New Jersey company, as the lowest responsible bidder. The construction is expected to last 159 calendar days, according to the town board resolution.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin said the garage will be closed for about 90 days. “The town will announce the temporary closure schedule and alternative parking/transportation plan in the coming days,” Nevin said in an email Tuesday.

Town officials announced earlier this year that the 1,441-space garage near the LIRR station would close for three months for repairs.

On June 5, the town board rejected the three bids that had come in for the project because they had come in between $15.5 million and $17.4 million. The town’s engineers had estimated the repair cost at $13.2 million.

At the June 5 meeting, town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the rebid was necessary because the first round of bids were “millions of dollars more than I believe the town should be paying for these repairs” and had “deficiencies.”

The new round of bidding attracted four bids, ranging from $13.9 million to $17.4 million.

The four-floor garage has long had problems since opening in 2011, including water leaks, cracks and falling concrete. The garage cost about $65 million to build, including the cost of demolishing an older garage at the site. Last year the town installed metal posts called screw jacks to help support the ceilings on two lower levels.

Last year the town hired Jericho-based Hirani Engineering & Land Surveying to investigate the causes of the cracking. Town officials last year also sued Freeport-based Peter Scalamandre & Sons Inc. and Mineola-based Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP for their work on the garage. At the time, the companies defended their work. The company Sidney B. Bowne has sold its assets since the lawsuit began and town officials have said they are seeking damages from the company's insurer.