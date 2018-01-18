TODAY'S PAPER
A look at 8 new Hicksville plans

By TED PHILLIPS
The public will get its first look at eight proposals vying for a piece of the $10 million state grant to redevelop Hicksville’s downtown at a meeting Thursday night.

The Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Initiative planning committee will hold a meeting at the Hicksville Community Center at 28 W. Carl St. at 7 p.m. Last month, the Oyster Bay government received eight proposals that would use a mix of private money and the grant funds in response to a request for submissions. The proposals will be presented at the meeting, a town spokesman said.

The guidelines for the proposals called for projects that will “kickstart” downtown economic development and be transformative for the area. The projects should involve capital construction, a commitment of private funding for most of the costs and demonstrate that they are viable and have public support.

“We will create Long Island’s coolest downtown,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said at his inauguration last week.

