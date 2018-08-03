The southbound lanes of South Broadway were closed early Friday in Hicksville after power lines came down and a transformer crashed onto the street, spilling oil, officials said.

The southbound lanes were closed at 12:15 a.m. at Townsend Lane, Nassau County police said.

A spokesman for the Hicksville Fire Department said the power lines dropped on a car, trapping a man.

Firefighters determined there was no electricity in the lines and the man got out of the car uninjured, the spokesman said.

Work crews were cleaning up the spill and the southbound lanes were still closed shortly before 6 a.m., police said.