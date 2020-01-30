A late-night fire damaged businesses in a storefront row along Hillside Avenue in Williston Park Wednesday, Nassau County fire officials said.

The fire, at 352 Hillside Ave., was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Firefighters from Garden City Park responded to the scene, and were assisted by firefighters from three other departments, officials said.

The businesses are near the Williston Park-Garden City Park border.

The extent of any damage was not immediately clear. There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.