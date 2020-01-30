TODAY'S PAPER
Williston Park businesses damaged in late-night fire, Nassau fire officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A late-night fire damaged businesses in a storefront row along Hillside Avenue in Williston Park Wednesday, Nassau County fire officials said.

The fire, at 352 Hillside Ave., was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Firefighters from Garden City Park responded to the scene, and were assisted by firefighters from three other departments, officials said.

The businesses are near the Williston Park-Garden City Park border.

The extent of any damage was not immediately clear. There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

