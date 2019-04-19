A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car Friday afternoon in Seaford, Nassau police said.

The boy was struck by a Toyota Corolla while crossing Merrick Road near Washington Avenue at 1:40 p.m., authorities said.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is not expected to be charged, police said.